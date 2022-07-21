Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.56.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMT traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $252.19. 7,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average of $248.21. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

