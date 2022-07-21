Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $148,957,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 94,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

