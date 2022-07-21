Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 7,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

