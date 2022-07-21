Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,446. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

