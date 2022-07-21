Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,031 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.88.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on 3M in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

