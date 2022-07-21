Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

American Water Works stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,733. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

