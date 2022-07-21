Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.98. 6,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,309. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

