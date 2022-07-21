Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $76.75. 13,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

