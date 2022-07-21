Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 2,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 951,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 11.8% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

