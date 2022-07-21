Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

MWSNF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

Mawson Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.