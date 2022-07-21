MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.
MaxLinear Trading Up 6.0 %
MaxLinear stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
