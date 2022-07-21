MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

MaxLinear stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

