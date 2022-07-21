Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 4.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.