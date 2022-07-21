McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $86,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 261,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.66. 27,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

