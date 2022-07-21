Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Buys $3,222,911.10 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

