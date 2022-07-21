Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $165.83 and last traded at $165.24. 782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 245,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.28.

Specifically, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth $301,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 94.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

