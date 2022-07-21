Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 561,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

