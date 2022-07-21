Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

