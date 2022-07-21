Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

