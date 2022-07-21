MenaPay (MPAY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

MenaPay (MPAY) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 62.7% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $132,803.52 and $3.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.17 or 0.99979623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MenaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

