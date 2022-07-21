Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Intel stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

