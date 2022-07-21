MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.3% of Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $781.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $951.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

