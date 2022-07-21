MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $779.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.05. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.