Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

