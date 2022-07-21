Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.36% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.