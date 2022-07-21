Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.96 and last traded at 0.96. Approximately 3,450,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,911,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Meta Materials Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Materials

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.40 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 999.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 1.30 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,948,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,532,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Materials news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch bought 35,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 1.30 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,948,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,532,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Meta Materials by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

