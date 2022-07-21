Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793,216. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.11. The company has a market cap of $486.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.