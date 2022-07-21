Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

Shares of META opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

