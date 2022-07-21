Metronome (MET) Market Cap Reaches $14.00 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004336 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $19,319.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00347227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.