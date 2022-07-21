Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Trading Up 6.2%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,239.89 and last traded at $1,238.40. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,166.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,200.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

