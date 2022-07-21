MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 446,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 54,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

