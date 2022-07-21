MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.29 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

