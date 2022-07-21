Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 409,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.25. 21,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,555. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

