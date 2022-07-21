Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,174.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $206,353,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
MU stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 341,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,260,040. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
