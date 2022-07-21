Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

MU opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

