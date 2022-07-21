Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

