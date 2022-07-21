MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $648.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $22.34 million and approximately $648.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00009000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00208711 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00607074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,851,681 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.