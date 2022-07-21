Mina Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $437.22 million and approximately $31.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 596,959,929 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

