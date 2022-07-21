MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MIND C.T.I. at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDO remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 64,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.80. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

