Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

MTX opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

