Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
MTX opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.
Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.