Mizuho Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $225.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

