Mizuho Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $65.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.53.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

