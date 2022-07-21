MKM Partners Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $135.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $111.34 on Monday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

