MKM Partners Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $135.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.93.
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE PGR opened at $111.34 on Monday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
