Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,222. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.