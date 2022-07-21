Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.87

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.87 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 188.80 ($2.26). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.26), with a volume of 451,296 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.18).

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.10%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

