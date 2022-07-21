Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.87

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.87 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 188.80 ($2.26). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.26), with a volume of 451,296 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.18).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 12.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.
Read More
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.