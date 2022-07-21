MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $307.57 on Monday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

