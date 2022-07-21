Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 128,626 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 779.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

