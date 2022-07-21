Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 43 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $621,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.5% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $779.68 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $721.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.