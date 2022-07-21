Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

