Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.2 %

FCX opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.