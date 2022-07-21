Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

